Role of industry be appreciated for its potential to harvest maximum benefits: FRIA

LAHORE - The Ferozepur Road Indus­trial Association Lahore (FRIA) has suggested the upcoming government-elect to appreci­ate the role of industry for its potential to harvest maximum benefits, providing mass em­ployment to the jobless popu­lation of the country.

The FRIA Senior Vice Chair­man Shahbaz Aslam called for promoting industrialisation through lowering cost of pro­duction, paying early refunds to solve liquidity crunch and relaxing import policy for in­dustrial raw material.

Shahbaz Aslam said that business community was fac­ing tough challenges because of limited business. In this con­text, he sought attention of the upcoming elected government for formulation of regional, provincial and central level task force, and formulation of sector wise regional policies which would help the govern­ment address the problems confronted by exporters.

The PIAF leader Shahbaz Aslam suggested that One Window Operation should be introduced for the replacing the lengthy pro¬cedures that involve interaction of manufac­turers with various agen¬cies. The government agencies were harassing the textile indus­try every day. Social security, EOBI and other taxes should be merged and deducted at the source. He also sought govern­ment’s attention for formulat­ing aggressive marketing plan and hurdle-free policies as well as urgent decisions in favour of exports while taking on board major stakeholders. He called for concerted efforts for ex­ploring new markets both tra­ditional and non-traditional in order to introduce home made products. He urged the govern­ment to announce favourable policies and allow duty-free import of raw material and accessories. This move will at­tract investors and help in set­ting up new industries in the country which will create wide opportunities for employment. We direly need a stimulus eco­nomic plan coupled with relief package by the government to maximise production. He also emphasised the need for seek­ing technical knowhow from China and other coun-tries for the sake of innovation, and im­provement of products.

The FRIA leader said the sus­tainable solution to Pakistan’s problems lies in reforms, as we can see very large inefficien­cies in tax collection. So, the tax compliance must be improved and tax base be broadened. This cannot be achieved with a single policy change, but by a systemic approach, he added.

He observed the govern­ment preferred direct taxation to meet revenue shortfall as opposed to re¬sorting to in­creasing indirect taxes because direct taxes tend to be more progressive in nature; there­fore, the burden on the lower income strata of the popula­tion is lesser. He emphasised that concentrating on import substitution is imperative to narrow import bills and cer­tain imported products such as oil are of a fixed nature; there­fore, the government needs to enhance focus on import sub­stitution industries, as chemi­cals, agriculture and steel are potential industries. He said that undertaking structural reforms require political will. He said that enacting struc­tural reforms, such as improve­ments in tax collection system, bureaucracy and ease of doing business requires major politi­cal will and strict implementa­tion of policies, he added.

The SVC urged the govern­ment to solve their problems on a priority basis in consul­tation with the traders. The FRIA's mission was to create a stable econ­omy and prosperous business com¬munity, he add­ed. He said the business com­munity was facing problems like unannounced load-shed­ding, parking, departmental proceedings, overbilling and expensive electricity and gas in the markets.