Saudi Arabia releases rules for parents performing Umrah with children

Saudi authorities have issued a set of guidelines to parents heading to Islam’s holiest site in Mecca to perform Umrah or minor pilgrimage.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued guidance for parents, emphasizing the importance of instilling respect for the Quran, Islam’s sacred text, in their children, especially as copies are readily available at the Grand Mosque where Umrah rites take place. Additionally, parents are urged to ensure their children maintain quietude while in the premises and to attend them when using escalators for safety, advising them to seek assistance from security personnel when needed.

These directives are mainly applicable as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan approaches, a time when the Umrah season typically reaches its peak. For Muslims who are unable to start the annual Hajj pilgrimage due to physical or financial constraints, traveling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque is a significant alternative.



In recent months, Saudi Arabia has executed several developments to facilitate Umrah for international visitors. These include extending the Umrah visa duration from 30 to 90 days, permitting entry through various land, air, and sea ports, and allowing departure from any airport.

Furthermore, the requirement for female pilgrims to be convoyed by male guardians has been eliminated.

Moreover, the kingdom has declared that expatriates residing in Gulf Cooperation Council countries can apply for tourist visas regardless of their profession, allowing them to perform Umrah as well.