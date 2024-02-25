Sunday, February 25, 2024
SCCI president optimistic as trade delegation gears up for UK visit

Staff Reporter
February 25, 2024
Sialkot   -   Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik held a briefing meeting with Ikram ul Haq, the leader of SCCI’s trade delegation to UK 2024, in which the president discussed the MoU to be signed with Pakistan UK Business Council. He expressed his best wishes for the success of the UK and the said delegation. Chair­man Air Sial Fazal Jilani, Umeer Ahmed were also present on this occa­sion. The president said that the successful visit of the trade delegation will increase the volume of trade between the two countries. Meanwhile, in a meeting chaired by the Senior Vice President of Sialkot Women’s Cham­ber of Commerce Gulzeb Waqas Akram, a discus­sion was held to solve the problems of women exporters and importers. Businesswomen from all over the country, includ­ing Karachi, will partici­pate and display their manufactured products and also provide infor­mation regarding the products to the people coming to the exhibition.

Staff Reporter

