SCCI President urges 5-year tax exemption for KP industries

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq has advocated a five-year tax exemption to stimulate the re­vival of industries and business­es in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Emphasizing collaboration, Ishaq urged the government to involve chambers and relevant stake­holders in crafting sustainable economic and business-friendly policies. He underscored the in­terdependence of chambers and bureaucracy, calling for a closer li­aison to develop jointly viable pol­icies and ensure their smooth im­plementation. Additionally, Ishaq demanded uninterrupted power and gas supply to foster industri­al growth in KP.

During an inland tour, part of the 39th Mid-Career Manage­ment Course by the National In­stitute of Management (NIM) Is­lamabad, Ishaq addressed the need for peace and stability for industrial and business growth. Economic stability, he asserted, hinges on flourishing business­es and industries, creating job op­portunities. Ishaq highlighted KP’s abundant natural resources and announced SCCI’s upcoming con­ference in May, focusing on trad­ers and industrialists as builders of the nation. Responding to ques­tions about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Ish­aq expressed unmet expectations and called for tax reduction, busi­ness-friendly economic policies, and efficient utilization of natu­ral resources to promote invest­ment in the province. He stressed the importance of providing soft loans to revive small-scale busi­nesses and industries, along with the availability of low-cost indus­trial lands.

In a briefing by SCCI Research and Development (R&D) Cell offi­cials, participants learned about the chamber’s origin, historic background, objectives, and fu­ture programs dedicated to the welfare and relief of the business community.