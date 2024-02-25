SCCI President urges 5-year tax exemption for KP industries

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq has advocated a five-year tax exemption to stimulate the revival of industries and businesses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Emphasizing collaboration, Ishaq urged the government to involve chambers and relevant stakeholders in crafting sustainable economic and business-friendly policies. He underscored the interdependence of chambers and bureaucracy, calling for a closer liaison to develop jointly viable policies and ensure their smooth implementation. Additionally, Ishaq demanded uninterrupted power and gas supply to foster industrial growth in KP.
During an inland tour, part of the 39th Mid-Career Management Course by the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad, Ishaq addressed the need for peace and stability for industrial and business growth. Economic stability, he asserted, hinges on flourishing businesses and industries, creating job opportunities. Ishaq highlighted KP’s abundant natural resources and announced SCCI’s upcoming conference in May, focusing on traders and industrialists as builders of the nation. Responding to questions about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Ishaq expressed unmet expectations and called for tax reduction, business-friendly economic policies, and efficient utilization of natural resources to promote investment in the province. He stressed the importance of providing soft loans to revive small-scale businesses and industries, along with the availability of low-cost industrial lands.
In a briefing by SCCI Research and Development (R&D) Cell officials, participants learned about the chamber’s origin, historic background, objectives, and future programs dedicated to the welfare and relief of the business community.