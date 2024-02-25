School children raise awareness of safety from burns through artwork

KARACHI - The annual art contest among children and poster exhibition was held here at the ZVMG Rangoonwala Community Centre.

Organised by the Friends of Burns Centre (FOBC) and ZVMG Rangoonwala Trust, the contest was held on the subject of ‘Prevention from Burn Injury’. After study­ing individual cases, the FOBC learnt that almost all the causes of burn injuries are mistakes due to lack of knowledge, information, and lack of proper educa­tion and training. It learnt that many precious lives can be saved if people have the proper information about the mistakes.

Therefore, in order to promote awareness about such injuries among the masses through children, the FOBC organised a post­er contest for the first time in 2013 in collaboration with the ZVMG Rangoon­wala Trust. Since then it has become an annual feature.

This year’s contest had 307 entries from 10 schools. Of them some 103 excellent posters were selected for the exhibition by Indus Val­ley School of Art and Archi­tecture Associate Professor Munawar Ali Syed and Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts teacher Fahim Rao.

Hamdard Foundation Pakistan president Sadia Rashid was the chief guest and distributed the prizes and certificates among the winners. Praising the excel­lent services of the Burns Centre, she expressed her commitment to continue support for the FOBC.

In his speech, FOBC presi­dent Abdullah Feroz em­phasised the importance of the promotion and aware­ness campaign. Rangoon­wala Com¬mu¬nity Centre Executive Director ZVMG Mustafa Bhaiwala also spoke on the occasion.

Azmar Shigeyuki Ataka, the vice president of the Pakistan Japan Cultural As­sociation, and Nakagawa Yasushi, the deputy consul general of Japan in Karachi, and Saito Machi were also present. On the occasion, there was also a presenta­tion on the prevention of burn injuries by Dr Imran Anwar of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi, and a fire safety demonstration by Ai­jaz Ahmed of Haseen Trad­ing Centre. The winners in the junior category were Syeda Ayema Rizwan of Sun Academy (first prize), Abiha Jawwad of the Foundation Public School (second prize) and Zarnisha Rizwan of Mama Parsi Girls’ Secondary School (third prize).