KARACHI - Sindh Government has declared a public holiday for schools and colleges on February 26, on account of Shab-e-Barat. According to the de­tails, this decision has been taken by the combine stir­ring committee of educa­tional department in Sindh. The event of Shab-e-Baraat comes on every year in the Islamic month of Shaban. On this occasion, special Islam­ic gatherings will be held across the country. People prayed to Allah Almighty on this day to forgive their sins.