Sethi House: A mesmerizing marvel of architectural splendor needs projection on digital media

PESHAWAR - Known for its architectural wonders and rare wood craftsmanship, Sethi House is a unique building in Peshawar that requires proper promotion on digital media to attract foreign tourists and architecture enthusiasts.
Constructed by the Sethi family in 1886, Sethi House is a historical building from the British era, carrying unique architectural value and eye-catching wood designs. It is an amalgamation of Muslim and Vernacular Uzbekistan architecture that could attract foreign tourists if showcased properly on digital media through short videos and pictures to gain maximum exposure.
Located in a small alleyway, Sethi Mohallah, near the historic Ghanta Ghar Peshawar, Sethi House is about a 10-minute drive from the bustling Qissa Khawani bazaar.
“Inspired by Muslim and vernacular architecture of Bukhara, Uzbekistan, the Sethi family, associated with international trade, constructed this architectural masterpiece after migrating from Jhelum, Punjab, to Peshawar in the early 19th century. In Mohallah Sethian, about seven havelis were built in almost the same style, signifying the affluent aesthetic passion of the Sethis,” said Bakhtzada Muhammad, senior research officer of the Archaeology Department KP, while talking to APP.
Associated with the wood and furniture business, with their trade expanded up to Central Asia, the Sethi family brought new innovations in the architecture of houses, mansions, and buildings, as evident in Sethi House, showcasing their unmatched architectural intellect and immense love for Muslim architecture.
“The fate took a negative turn for the Sethis at the start of the 20th century when they faced severe economic setbacks due to the Bolshevik Revolution. This resulted in their businesses being adversely affected after the Soviet Union adopted a new currency. Subsequently, they sold their houses to revive their business and strengthen the economy,” he said.
Built by Sethi Karim Bakhsh, Sethi House is spread over 33 marlas, including three portions: basement, courtyard, and first floor. Its construction began in 1835 and was finally completed after 49 years in 1886.
“It is my second visit to Sethi House. I was very pleased to see the rehabilitation and repair works of this architectural masterpiece of Peshawar,” said Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador, while talking to APP.
“I have visited many countries, but I have not seen such an impressive building with red and green window glasses and ventilator structures anywhere in the world,” he said.
“The mehrabs inside its rooms are filled with small glass shelves intended to place candles at night, shining like stars in the sky. It has impressed me a lot,” he said.
The ceiling is designed with pure Islamic architecture, and visitors could gaze at the ceiling for hours, enhancing its elegance.
“Buildings like Sethi House are built over centuries. It is the identity of Peshawar, and its promotion is required to attract foreign tourists,” he said.
Upon entering Mohallah Sethian, visitors see its main wooden gate constructed at around five feet in height, leading them to a vast open courtyard with a water fountain in the middle, reminiscent of its glorious days when this stunning architectural masterpiece welcomed scores of people through its doors.
Four spacious rooms surrounding its courtyard are connected through passageways that attract visitors’ attention. The windows of the rooms face the courtyard, each from the same angle, featuring colorful glasswork that adds to the great aesthetic beauty.
Visitors cannot help but be impressed while seeing the red and green window glasses, reminiscent of post-Renaissance art in European churches. The glass cut-pieces were imported, especially from Belgium, to create a blend of architectural styles.
Bakhtzada said the intricate web of floral designs on its doors, windows, and arches stands as a testament to the artistry of the era’s artisans. These embellishments add to the accolades for the workers who put unsurpassed effort into the intricacies of the unique design, making Sethi House an architectural wonder.
Upon entering its first floor and balconies, visitors encounter a cold breeze and get a bird’s eye view of the surrounding areas of Peshawar, being the home of a civilization over 3,000 years old. Its basement has spacious living rooms for accommodating visitors, and holes in wooden ventilators are angled uniquely, ensuring ample lighting throughout the day.
“Sethi House is a model for modern-day green architecture because of its perfectly built ventilating structures and unique architectural airy designs,” said Shahryar Khan, Chief Architect at the Communication and Works Department, while talking to APP.