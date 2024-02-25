Sunday, February 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Shab-e-Barat being observed tonight with reverence

Shab-e-Barat being observed tonight with reverence
Web Desk
2:13 PM | February 25, 2024
National

The Shab-e-Barat, a night of forgiveness, is being observed tonight with religious reverence across the country.

The faithful would seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty and pray in the mosques.

People observe fast on the very next day to express submissiveness in the court of Almighty and beg His countless blessings for both the worlds.

Also known as the night of blessings, Shab-e-Barat is observed by Muslims on the night between 14 and 15 Shaa’ban. It is regarded as a night of forgiveness and when the fortunes for the coming year are decided.

A large number of people would follow the Sunnah of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) by paying homage at the graves of their loved ones.

The faithful will recite the Holy Quran and Darood Sharif besides offering Nawafil to seek maximum blessings of Allah Almighty tonight.

Ulema and religious scholars will highlight the true teachings of Islam in the mosques.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1708839849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024