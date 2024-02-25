Shab-e-Barat being observed tonight with reverence

The Shab-e-Barat, a night of forgiveness, is being observed tonight with religious reverence across the country.

The faithful would seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty and pray in the mosques.

People observe fast on the very next day to express submissiveness in the court of Almighty and beg His countless blessings for both the worlds.

Also known as the night of blessings, Shab-e-Barat is observed by Muslims on the night between 14 and 15 Shaa’ban. It is regarded as a night of forgiveness and when the fortunes for the coming year are decided.

A large number of people would follow the Sunnah of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) by paying homage at the graves of their loved ones.

The faithful will recite the Holy Quran and Darood Sharif besides offering Nawafil to seek maximum blessings of Allah Almighty tonight.

Ulema and religious scholars will highlight the true teachings of Islam in the mosques.