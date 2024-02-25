SIC candidate for Punjab CM confident of win

Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) candidate for the Punjab chief minister slot, Rana Aftab on Sunday met Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan after the verification of his nomination papers.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Aftab condemned that the SIC members are not being allowed in the assemblies.

"For us, the lives of our workers are more dear than the posts," he said, expressing confidence in winning the CM's seat in Monday's election.

He also urged the authorities concerned to let the SIC's elected MPAs to join the assembly for the election of leader of the House.