Sunday, February 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SIC candidate for Punjab CM confident of win

SIC candidate for Punjab CM confident of win
Web Desk
8:03 PM | February 25, 2024
National

Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) candidate for the Punjab chief minister slot, Rana Aftab on Sunday met Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan after the verification of his nomination papers.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Aftab condemned that the SIC members are not being allowed in the assemblies.

"For us, the lives of our workers are more dear than the posts," he said, expressing confidence in winning the CM's seat in Monday's election.

He also urged the authorities concerned to let the SIC's elected MPAs to join the assembly for the election of leader of the House. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1708839849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024