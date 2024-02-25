Siddiqui calls for parliamentary politics over street politics

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Saturday that democratic decisions should be made in parliament rather than on the streets. Talking to a private news channel, he expressed hope for a constructive opposition ahead, urging opposition parties to redirect their criticism towards reforms and legislation. He emphasized the pivotal role of parliamentary politics in fostering national progress and development. Reflecting on PML-N’s commitment to democratic values, Senator Siddiqui highlighted the party’s history of responsible governance and opposition roles. “PML-N showed exemplary governance from 2013 to 2018 and a subsequent responsible opposition role until 2022,” he added.