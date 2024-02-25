Sunday, February 25, 2024
Siddiqui calls for parliamentary politics over street politics

Siddiqui calls for parliamentary politics over street politics
Agencies
February 25, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior leader Sen­ator Irfan Siddiqui said on Saturday that democratic de­cisions should be made in parliament rather than on the streets. Talking to a pri­vate news channel, he ex­pressed hope for a construc­tive opposition ahead, urging opposition parties to redi­rect their criticism towards reforms and legislation. He emphasized the pivotal role of parliamentary politics in fostering national progress and development. Reflect­ing on PML-N’s commitment to democratic values, Sena­tor Siddiqui highlighted the party’s history of responsible governance and opposition roles. “PML-N showed exem­plary governance from 2013 to 2018 and a subsequent re­sponsible opposition role un­til 2022,” he added.

Agencies

