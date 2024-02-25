SSGC holds open court to redress customers’ complaints

KARACHI - Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) provided an open fo­rum for complaint redressal to its customers by convening a Physical / In-person Khulli Kachehri session on February 23, 2024 at company’s Head Office Auditorium. Amin Ra­jput, Dy Managing Director (F & A)/ CFO alongwith the concerned senior executives heard the customers’ gas-related queries and ordered for their redressal in quickest possible time. Alongwith Mr Rajput, senior management officials from Distribution and Customer Services includ­ing, Fasihuddin Fawad, ASGM (Customer Services), Kamran Nagi, ASGM (Distribution – Ka­rachi West / East), Muhammad Riaz, General Manager (Sales), Adeeb-ur-Rehman, DGM (Dis­tribution – Karachi Central) and Ismail Dilwash DGM (Bill­ing) were present during the entire session of kachehri who responded to their re­spective queries. Salman A Siddiqui, Head of Corporate Communications moderated this Kachahri’s session. The Dy Managing Director assured the customers that SSGC will make every possible effort to address their grievances even though the Company is faced with tough challenge of ensur­ing sustainable gas supplies due to continuously deplet­ing gas reserves in the coun­try. Physical and online khulli kachehris entitled as Ruburu sessions are regularly being organised under the directives of Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU), offering custom­ers a transparent platform to register their complaints and get real-time resolution on the queries. This latest walk-in open forum was organised by company’s Corporate Com­munication Department. Cus­tomers were informed of this physical session at SSGC Head Office through company’s so­cial media platforms whereby interested individuals were of­fered to fill in their key details on a Google Form for pre-reg­istering themselves.