Students depict social themes on canvas with colours, brush strokes

Our Staff Reporter
February 25, 2024
KHANEWAL  -  Students demonstrated their skills with colours and the stroke of the brush on the canvas depicting varied themes from life in Paki­stan at a painting contest organized by the district administration here on Sat­urday. Underage marriages, Khushhal Pakistan, Poverty in Pakistan, Punjab culture and civilization and Paki­stan’s natural beauty were the themes young artists depicted on the canvas and displayed at the competi­tion. Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and Assistant Commissioner Coordination Sadaf Akbar witnessed the pieces of art by budding artists and ap­preciated their work. Aye­sha Nazir stood out among the two dozen contenders winning first position while Tanzeela and Mubashira se­cured second and third po­sitions respectively. Direc­tor of Arts Council Multan division Syed Riaz Hamdan gave a briefing on the paint­ing contest. Deputy Direc­tor Information Salman Khalid, district education officer Zahid Alam, princi­pal Khanewal Public School and College Prof. Rashid Saeed Rana were also pres­ent. Meanwhile, the second annual book fair continued on the second day on Sat­urday where people from all age groups witnessed 22 stalls decorated with over 100,000 books. Visitors were allowed to buy books with the offer of a 50 per cent discount.

