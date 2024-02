Multan Sultans Sunday beat Quetta Gladiators in a nail-biting clash during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine at the Multan Cricket Stadium.



Mohammad Rizwan’s men successfully defended the 181-run target courtesy of their accuracy with the ball as the Gladiators’ batters failed to hurt their opponents.

Chasing the target, the Gladiators started slowly as they could only score 8 runs in the first two overs against Mohammad Ali and David Willey.