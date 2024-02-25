Tear gas, baton charge, arrests as Sindh assembly members take oath

Elections of Speaker, Deputy Speaker to be held today n Sindh CM will be elected tomorrow n Murad calls for joint efforts to get country out of difficult situation n MPAs-elect from protesting parties did not show up to take oath n GDA, JUI-F, PTI, JI workers taken into custody amid clashes with police.
KARACHI - The newly elected members of the Sindh assembly took oath during session of house in Karachi on Saturday. The session was chaired by speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Ahmed Durani who administered oath from members elect.
At the start of session, a documentary was also played in the house to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Muhatarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. On this occasion, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani announced that elections of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly will be held on Sunday (today). Sindh Assembly Session was adjourned till 11:00am today. The election of the Sindh Chief Minister will be held on Monday.
According to the schedule issued by the provincial Assembly Secretariat, nomination papers will be issued and received on Sunday, and the final list of the candidates will be affixed to the notice board after scrutiny of the papers on the same day until the evening.
The majority party in the Sindh Assembly, the Pakistan People’s Party, has already nominated Sayed Murad Ali Shah as its candidate for the Chief Minister’s post.
The nomination papers for the posts of Speaker and Deputy Speaker were received on Saturday daytime.
After the scrutiny, the final list of valid nominees will be affixed to the notice board of the assembly. The voting for the slots will begin at 11 am on Sunday.
According to the schedule issued here by the provincial Assembly Secretariat, nomination papers will be issued and received on Sunday, and the final list of the interested candidates will be affixed to the notice board after scrutiny of the papers on the same day until the evening. The poling for the election of the CM will be held at about 11 a.m. on Monday (February 26). The majority party in the Sindh Assembly, the Pakistan People’s Party, has already nominated Sayed Murad Ali Shah as its candidate for the Chief Minister’s post.
‘JOINT EFFORTS TO GET COUNTRY OUT OF DIFFICULT SITUATION’
Pakistan Peoples Party’s nominated candidate for the Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that currently Pakistan was passing through a difficult situation for which Federal and Provincial Governments have to take joint steps to get the country out of this situation.
Speaking to the media at the Sindh Assembly after taking oath as a member of the provincial Assembly, Syed Murad Shah said the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held on Sunday while the CM election is scheduled on Monday. He wished that with the grace of Almighty Allah, the election process would be completed peacefully. There are many issues in the country at present, which is a big challenge for the federal and provincial governments, Shah said and hoped that governments at both levels, have to work together to get Pakistan out of this situation.
‘BOYCOTT OF SA PROCEEDINGS’
Saturday’s assembly proceedings took place amid protests at various points across Karachi by the GDA, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and others against alleged rigging in the general elections. The caretaker provincial government had announced imposing Section 144 on holding rallies or public gatherings in the so-called “Red Zone” area, where the Sindh Assembly is located.
The PTI, the GDA, the JUI-F, the JI and Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqqiqi had announced holding a peaceful protest in front of the provincial assembly building. With parties other than the PPP and the MQM-P having decided to boycott the proceedings, MPAs-elects of the GDA, the JI, and independents backed by the PTI — who recently joined the Sunni Ittehad Council as per PTI directives — did not show up to take oath. The assembly session, scheduled for 11am, began with a delay of around 40 minutes.
When outgoing Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani was about to administer oath to the lawmakers, he was stopped by MPA-elect Murad Ali Shah, who told him that he should first be sworn in as a lawmaker before he could administer oath to others. Earlier, the JUI-F said its supporters from other cities who were arriving in Karachi to participate in its planned protests were being stopped by the police at Karachi’s Toll Plaza. In a statement, JUI-F spokesperson Sami Swati said, “Talks with the police administration are under way about stopping the caravans.” “Groups of people from across Sindh are reaching Karachi to participate in the protests. The main group will reach the Sindh Assembly from Awami Markaz as a rally, he added.
JUI-F Sindh Secretary General Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro then led a protest at the Toll Plaza, saying that the party workers wanted to stage a protest outside the provincial assembly. Soomro asserted that protesting was their constitutional right, which he said was being taken away from the party. He demanded that the Sindh police chief tell them under which law they were not being allowed to enter the city. The protest disrupted traffic flow at the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway.
Later, GDA Information Secretary Sardar Abdul Rahim said that according to reports he received, workers of his party, the JUI-F, the PTI and the JI were taken into custody at Sharea Faisal, Super Highway, Fountain Chowk, Saddar area, Lalu Khet and other areas. He criticised the caretaker provincial government for the police actions. Qaumi Awami Tehreek chief Ayaz Latif Palejo claimed that the police arrested 65 workers, including women, of his party and the Sindhiani Tehreek at the Karachi Press Club after baton-charging them.
Containers were placed at various points across Karachi after the police broke up the GDA and JUI-F protests. They were placed on roads leading to the Sindh Assembly, including at Fountain Chowk, Karachi Press Club, the Arts Council roundabout and Shaheen Complex. Roads near Sharea Faisal, Nursery and Karsaz Road were also blocked by placing containers there. The Karachi Toll Plaza was closed due to protests by JUI-F workers, causing a traffic jam on roads near Memon Goth.