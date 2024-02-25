The Medinan Constitution

Dr. Hassan Mohi-ud-Din Qadri has sent me his recently published book titled “The Constitution of Medina and The Concept of the Welfare State, Volume 2. He needs no introduction as he is well established and internationally recognized young Muslim moderate and rational Islamic scholar. It is his prestigious credit to hold higher positions at Minhaj University, Lahore and as the Chairman of the Supreme Council of MQI and is also responsible for all organizational matters of MQI in over 90 countries. He is a prolific writer and has authored 25 remarkable books relating to Islam and contemporary international intellectual movement’s, civilizational trends, legal, juristic and religious subjects. He is an erudite and an eloquent speaker. He has deeply drunk from the fountain of modern sciences and exegesis. He is a promoter of moderation, inter and intra faith dialogue and harmony. He is a committed harbinger of social justice and political freedom. He abhors religious extremism and racial discrimination. He belongs to the Qaderia Sufi school and this chain of Sufism is well known for tolerance and fraternity.
This book reflects the harmonious and humane ideology of Islam. The Medinan Treaty between the Jews, the idolators and the Muslims of Medina was a universal declaration of peace and harmony between different tribes and faiths. The author established the undeniable point that Islam gave a clarion call to the followers of all religions to unite on one agenda and that agenda is described in the Holy Quran as well. This grand and glorious agenda is to unite on common points. It is a research endeavor encompassing and analyzing the historical, ethnic, communal, civilizational, legal, and constitutional back ground of different nations, so he quotes from Islamic and Western sources. It establishes the historical verity that it was Prophet Hazrat Mohammad, who gave the universal constitution after migrating to Medina from Mecca. This Medinan constitution laid down the foundations of international constitution that granted human dignity, human rights, human freedom, equality, tolerance and peace.
The constitution of Medina is the foundation stone of erecting and building the castle of humanity and establishing a welfare state. Islam is not a cult or a creed. It is a code of life. The Constitution of Medina provides the basics of international diplomatic and political relations on humanitarian norms. It protects the rights of all citizens irrespective of their linguistic, racial, tribal, religious and ethnic differences, even including the rights of the minorities. The Constitution of Medina is the “Mother of all Western Constitutions”. This Agreement is the testament of the Quranic teachings. In this book the learned author has frequently quoted from the Quran and proved that the Quran is the divine book of wisdom and advice, which promotes universal guidance. There are 61 articles in the Agreement which reveal the basic principles of peace, coordination and cooperation between the Jews and the Muslims of Medina. The First article of this treaty states: “This is the (constitutional) document promulgated by Muhammad, the prophet.” And the last article of the treaty is: “Allah is the protector of those who observe undertakings and keep free of acts and offenses, and do as Mohammad, the prophet of Allah.” This article clearly signifies the importance of peace and mutual harmony and rejects feuds and battles. I deem it pertinent to cite an article which says: “The valley of Yathrib shall be a sanctuary (the abode of peace and security) for the people of this treaty.” According to this article all acts of violence and bloodshed are strictly prohibited.
May I ask the people who defame Islam by calling it the religion of terrorism and violence, that is the Medina Treaty not a sufficient proof that Islam invites to peace and harmony? Dr. Hassan Mohi-ud-Din Qadri has rendered great service to Islam and as a moderate Muslim scholar has proved the benign and the beneficent face of Islam. Through the Medinan Constitution, he has shown the real face of Islamic benignant ideology. It rejects the blame of Islamophobia by predators and mischief mongers. The world needs to apply the glorious articles given in this treaty. The author compares the Constitution of Medina especially with the Constitution of USA and professes that most of the human rights mentioned in the USA constitution are derived from the Medinan constitution, such as the concept of equality, social justice, individual freedom, security of life, asylum, and religious freedom and harmony. In this Agreement, the Jews and the Muslims are accepted as a Single nation/ community. The Arabic word “Ummah” has been used for both communities. The first part of the Charter states: “Agreed between the believers and Muslims of Quraysh and Yathrib, and those who follow them, and join with them, and strive along with them. They are a single nation (Umma) that has emerged to the exclusion of other peoples. “Dr. Hassan Mohi-ud-Din Qadri while commenting on it writes:” The Prophet viewed people as equal on the basis of being human; extirpating, thereby, all discrimination based on differences in gender, color, language, origin, lineage, wealth, and status.” The author has burnt the midnight oil and authored such a valuable book. It is the outcome of immense mental labor and it is tantamount to arduous endeavor. This book provides much material for researchers, scholars, jurors, jurists and legislators. The author deserves infinite admiration for writing such an exemplary treatise.
Dr Maqsood Jafri
The writer is a freelance contributor.