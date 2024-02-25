Sunday, February 25, 2024
Training workshop held at Bahawalpur Police Lines

APP
February 25, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR   -  A training workshop was held here for police of­ficials at Bahawalpur Police Lines to equip the of­ficials with modern knowledge. According to a po­lice spokesman, according to the directions of the central police headquarters, a training workshop was organized at the police lines of Bahawalpur district. The workshop focused on equipping po­lice officials with modern knowledge and skills. A number of police officials working in the investiga­tion field attended it. The moderators and master trainers delivered lectures on modern scientific in­vestigation techniques. They were taught methods to find out clues and trace out high-profile cases, preserve crime scenes, and collect evidence.

APP

