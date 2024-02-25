Sunday, February 25, 2024
Tree Plantation drive to kick off today

February 25, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR   -   The Gov­ernment Girls Degree Col­lege Sukkur will kick off a tree plantation drive here on Monday (Feb 26). Ac­cording to the Principal, the administration of the col­lege would organise a ‘Plan­tation Activity’ to contribute towards a greener and more sustainable future for the nation. Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, the Director Education and other officers concerned would attend the event. Be­sides, faculty members and students would also partici­pate in the plantation activ­ity and deliver a keynote lecture on this occasion. Principal of the Government Girls Degree College, Ms S.A Bukhari would kick off the drive at 10 a.m. to plant trees and save the environ­ment while college students and faculty members would actively contribute to the drive by planting maximum saplings and plantlets.

APP

