Trump vows to crush Haley as Republican race heads south

CHARLESTON, UNITED STATES - Don­ald Trump and Nikki Haley go head-to-head Saturday in South Carolina’s Republican primary, with the ex-presi­dent expected to trounce his former charge in her home state as he closes in on the nomination. Haley was a popular governor of the Pal­metto State for six years be­fore becoming Trump’s UN ambassador in 2017, but her old boss is backed by the par­ty establishment and nearly two-thirds of voters in opin­ion polling. The candidates largely swapped only glanc­ing blows in the early nomi­nating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire in Janu­ary, but the rhetorical artil­lery fire has intensified since the primary narrowed into a two-horse race. “Tomor­row you will cast one of the most important votes of your entire life and -- honestly -- we’re not very worried about tomorrow,” a nonchalant Trump told an election-eve rally in the city of Rock Hill. Seeking to demonstrate that he was already looking be­yond Haley, he vowed to show President Joe Biden and the Democrats “that we are coming like a freight train in November,” when the general election will be held. Polls in the southern US state opened at 7:00 am local time (1200 GMT). In a school near Charleston, about a dozen people came to cast votes in the first half hour. South Car­olinians do not have to indi­cate party allegiance when they register to vote, and are allowed to have their say in either the Democratic or the Republican primary.