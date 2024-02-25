Two-day Sindh Art Exhibition begins at Mehran Arts Council Latifabad

HYDERABAD - A two-day Sindh Art Exhibi­tion in collaboration with the Sindh Culture Department started here in Mehran Arts Council Latifabad on Saturday. Renowned Artist Mansoor Zu­beri inaugurated the exhibition. Renowned poet Jawed Saba, Di­rector Department of Arts and Design Saeed Mangi and others were also present on the occa­sion. Addressing the inaugura­tion ceremony Artist Mansoor Zuberi said that the youth of Hyderabad were highly talent­ed regarding art and that Jam­shoro was a city of art. He sug­gested that Jamshoro should be renamed after the City of Arts because big projects were be­ing carried out regarding art. He said that the entire Sindh was enriched with art and co­lours. He announced that he would organize the next Art exhibition in Sukkur under the title ‘Hojamalo’. Director Saeed Mangi said that paintings of se­nior artists had been displayed in the exhibition who have ded­icated their whole lives to Art besides paintings of young art­ists were also displayed. Poets, intellectuals, artists and people belonging to performing arts also attended the Arts festival.

3RD INT’L SEERAT-UL-NABI CONFERENCE CONCLUDES AT GCU

The 3rd International Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference organized by Government College Univer­sity concluded on Saturday.

Scholars from national and International countries pre­sented their papers on the topic. The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tayabba Zarif said that Scholars have read their papers amicably, however, im­plementation was much needed to bring positive change in our society.