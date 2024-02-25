Two die, others injured in Layyan rivals clash

HAVELIAN - At least two persons died while another two were severely injured on Saturday during a clash between rival groups in the village Layyan in the juris­diction of a police station Havelian. The clash initially began as a dispute between families in the Layyan Sharif quickly escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire. According to po­lice sources, Syed Shah Sultan, and Hasan Shah succumbed to their inju­ries after being shot dur­ing the clash while, Kashif Shah, and Shamsul Hadi, sustained severe injuries in the crossfire. Police shifted dead bodies and injured persons to the Havelian Hospital and started fur­ther investigation.