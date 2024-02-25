Sunday, February 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two die, others injured in Layyan rivals clash

Staff Reporter
February 25, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

HAVELIAN   -   At least two persons died while another two were severely injured on Saturday during a clash between rival groups in the village Layyan in the juris­diction of a police station Havelian. The clash initially began as a dispute between families in the Layyan Sharif quickly escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire. According to po­lice sources, Syed Shah Sultan, and Hasan Shah succumbed to their inju­ries after being shot dur­ing the clash while, Kashif Shah, and Shamsul Hadi, sustained severe injuries in the crossfire. Police shifted dead bodies and injured persons to the Havelian Hospital and started fur­ther investigation.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1708786443.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024