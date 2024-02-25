Two suspects of gang involved in hundi business arrested

PESHAWAR - Two suspects from an organized gang engaged in hundi and illegal currency activities were apprehended, and gold bricks were recovered, as reported by an FIA official on Saturday. The FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar initiated the operation based on a tip-off against individuals involved in the hundi and illegal currency business.
In the course of the raid, the FIA team successfully arrested two suspects affiliated with the organized gang. The arrested individuals, identified as Shahid and Habibullah, were taken into custody at Sarafa Market in Peshawar. The seized items included currency and gold bars with a combined value reaching millions.
Among the confiscated assets were 65,20,000 Pakistani rupees and nine gold bricks, the total worth of which exceeds $200 million. Additionally, hundi and illegal currency records related to foreign currency were discovered in possession of the accused. However, the authorities found the explanations provided by the accused regarding the exported currency unsatisfactory.
The official stated that a case has been registered against the accused, and ongoing raids aim to apprehend other members of the gang involved in these illicit activities.