Two suspects of gang involved in hundi business arrested

PESHAWAR - Two suspects from an organized gang en­gaged in hundi and illegal currency activ­ities were apprehended, and gold bricks were recovered, as reported by an FIA of­ficial on Saturday. The FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar initiated the op­eration based on a tip-off against individ­uals involved in the hundi and illegal cur­rency business.

In the course of the raid, the FIA team successfully arrested two suspects affil­iated with the organized gang. The ar­rested individuals, identified as Shahid and Habibullah, were taken into custody at Sarafa Market in Peshawar. The seized items included currency and gold bars with a combined value reaching millions.

Among the confiscated assets were 65,20,000 Pakistani rupees and nine gold bricks, the total worth of which exceeds $200 million. Additionally, hundi and il­legal currency records related to foreign currency were discovered in possession of the accused. However, the authorities found the explanations provided by the accused regarding the exported currency unsatisfactory.

The official stated that a case has been registered against the accused, and ongo­ing raids aim to apprehend other mem­bers of the gang involved in these illicit activities.