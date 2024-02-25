Sunday, February 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two suspects of gang involved in hundi business arrested

APP
February 25, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Two suspects from an organized gang en­gaged in hundi and illegal currency activ­ities were apprehended, and gold bricks were recovered, as reported by an FIA of­ficial on Saturday. The FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar initiated the op­eration based on a tip-off against individ­uals involved in the hundi and illegal cur­rency business.

In the course of the raid, the FIA team successfully arrested two suspects affil­iated with the organized gang. The ar­rested individuals, identified as Shahid and Habibullah, were taken into custody at Sarafa Market in Peshawar. The seized items included currency and gold bars with a combined value reaching millions.

Among the confiscated assets were 65,20,000 Pakistani rupees and nine gold bricks, the total worth of which exceeds $200 million. Additionally, hundi and il­legal currency records related to foreign currency were discovered in possession of the accused. However, the authorities found the explanations provided by the accused regarding the exported currency unsatisfactory.

Nestle sees 'consumer hesitancy' from consumers in Middle East, Asia since war on Gaza Strip

The official stated that a case has been registered against the accused, and ongo­ing raids aim to apprehend other mem­bers of the gang involved in these illicit activities.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1708839849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024