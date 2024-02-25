Sunday, February 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

White coat celebration held in Peshawar Dental College

APP
February 25, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   A white coat celebration unfold­ed at Peshawar Dental College, where former stu­dents warmly embraced the newly enrolled ones on Saturday. The event witnessed the presence of key figures such as Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Prof. Dr. Hafee­zur Rahman (Dean, PMC), Prof. Dr. Saeed Anwar (Ex­ecutive Director), Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aman Khan (Principal, PMC), and Prof. Dr. Shamim Akhtar (Prin­cipal, P.C), along with students and their parents. Pro­fessor Dr. Hafeezur Rahman, addressing the audi­ence, extended congratulations to the students for embarking on their journey in the esteemed pro­fession. He emphasized the values of gratitude, pro­fessionalism, ethical conduct, a deep commitment to learning, a positive attitude, and respect for others. Professor Dr. Shamim Akhtar reassured the students about the institute’s modern approach, focusing on molding them into competent physicians while pro­viding cutting-edge facilities. Dr. Nasiha Mutahir, dur­ing the ceremony, prompted the future physicians to reflect on their responsibilities. The celebration fea­tured insights from experienced individuals, including Dr. Mashida Durrani, Dr. Lalina, Dr. Mah Noor Fatima, Dr. Gul Sanga Shams, and Dr. Ayesha Tahir, who shared their experiences, captivating the audience. The festiv­ities also included a white coat ceremony, with enthu­siastic participation from the newly enrolled students.

Nestle sees 'consumer hesitancy' from consumers in Middle East, Asia since war on Gaza Strip

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1708839849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024