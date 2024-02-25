White coat celebration held in Peshawar Dental College

PESHAWAR - A white coat celebration unfolded at Peshawar Dental College, where former students warmly embraced the newly enrolled ones on Saturday. The event witnessed the presence of key figures such as Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Prof. Dr. Hafeezur Rahman (Dean, PMC), Prof. Dr. Saeed Anwar (Executive Director), Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aman Khan (Principal, PMC), and Prof. Dr. Shamim Akhtar (Principal, P.C), along with students and their parents. Professor Dr. Hafeezur Rahman, addressing the audience, extended congratulations to the students for embarking on their journey in the esteemed profession. He emphasized the values of gratitude, professionalism, ethical conduct, a deep commitment to learning, a positive attitude, and respect for others. Professor Dr. Shamim Akhtar reassured the students about the institute’s modern approach, focusing on molding them into competent physicians while providing cutting-edge facilities. Dr. Nasiha Mutahir, during the ceremony, prompted the future physicians to reflect on their responsibilities. The celebration featured insights from experienced individuals, including Dr. Mashida Durrani, Dr. Lalina, Dr. Mah Noor Fatima, Dr. Gul Sanga Shams, and Dr. Ayesha Tahir, who shared their experiences, captivating the audience. The festivities also included a white coat ceremony, with enthusiastic participation from the newly enrolled students.