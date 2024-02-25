Woman manhandled by police officer, authorities suspend ASI

TAXILA - A woman was manhandled and slapped by a police officer outside local court in Taxila, district Rawal­pindi on Saturday. High police authorities suspend­ed the cop. According to details, a woman showed resistance after a police attempted to arrest her son Baseer Khan from outside local court of Taxila. Po­lice made all efforts to separate woman from her son by using force and an officer slapped woman and dragged the suspect into the police van. The video of the manhandling and slapping of woman by police went viral on social media. The higher police authorities took notice of the incident and suspended the assistant sub-inspector. The authori­ties said that further action will be taken against the responsible after completion of an inquiry.