Sunday, February 25, 2024
Women, minority seats to remain vacant in first session of newly elected assembly

A total of 118 newly elected members would take oath in first session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly

Agencies
February 25, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   A total of 118 newly elected members would take the oath in the first session of the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assem­bly, while 21 female seats and four seats for minorities would remain vacant. 

Caretaker Chief Minister, Arshad Hussain Shah, had already sent a summary to Governor KP to summon the session of the newly elected provincial assembly. 

On the first day, 91 members of the Sunni Ittehad Council, seven members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), five mem­bers of the Pakistan Muslim League, four members of the Pakistan People Party, two members of the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians, one member of the Awami Na­tional Party, and one member of the Wehdat-ul-Muslamin would take the oath. 

Two women members of JUI, two of PMLN, and one member of PPP would take oaths on re­served seats, and the remaining 21 seats would remain vacant. 

The seats are vacant as inde­pendents still did not fulfill the criteria to provide a list of wom­en and minority seats. Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Aqibullah Khan were nominated for the slots of CM and Speaker, while a newly elected member from Chi­tral would likely be nominated as Deputy Speaker.

Agencies

