Tuesday, February 25, 2025
2,100 cases pending in Mardan courts

Riaz Khan
February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

MARDAN   -   District and Sessions Judge Mardan, Muhammad Zeb Khan, has said that in 2024, there were 680 cases in which the accused were in jail, but now they have been reduced to 188 cases.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by the All Pakistan Judiciary Employees’ Association (APJEA) in honour of retired employees. The ceremony was also addressed by the central chairman of the APJEA, Wali Khan, and district president Abdul Rauf. Additional session judges, senior civil judges, civil judges, lawyers, judiciary employees, and media representatives attended the ceremony. The District and Sessions Judge said that the retired employees spent a long period of their lives serving this institution. We cannot repay the services of these retired employees, even by organizing a hundred such events.

He said that the local courts are deciding about 5,000 cases every month. Currently, about 2,100 cases are pending. He added that Mardan ranks second in terms of the number of cases in the entire province. He also mentioned that the computerized system has provided convenience to the people.

On the occasion, shields were presented to the retired employees, including Hazrat Nawab, Imtiaz, Gul Nawab, Syed Muhammad, Waris Khan, and Qayyum Baba.

Riaz Khan

