3-day Art & Fashion Exhibition concludes at GIK Institute

Swabi - The three-day Art and Fashion Exhibition concluded with colorful activities at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Swabi, on Monday.

Jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, the exhibition titled “Irtiqa 2025” (Evolution) showcased students’ artworks, including calligraphy, paintings, stage dramas, and more.

The event aimed to showcase the culture of the province through calligraphy, art, and paintings, while providing young artists with a platform to display their work and gain recognition.

On the final day, honorary shields and certificates were awarded to students who demonstrated outstanding performances in various competitions, including painting and other artistic categories.

The exhibition featured more than 100 art pieces, including paintings, calligraphy, crafts, and student-made sculptures, which were displayed in three different categories.

The festival also included theatre performances, plays, and a fashion show.

In addition to painting competitions, a large number of students participated in the fashion show, where models walked the ramp wearing colourful cultural and traditional attire.

The students said that such activities provided a great opportunity to learn from each other’s experiences, engage in discussions, and gain insights into the culture, traditions, natural landscapes, and various aspects of life in the province.

They mentioned that this event not only enhanced their knowledge but also deepened their understanding of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s people, culture, and traditions.

Participants and visitors appreciated the efforts of the KPCTA and suggested that similar events should be organized in the future to promote the province’s culture and traditions.