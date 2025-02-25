ACE books 11 in property transfer fraud case

ATTOCK - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has booked eleven persons, including two tehsildars and the CEO of Mehria Town Attock, for their alleged involvement in a fraudulent property transfer case. However, the legal advisor of Mehria Town denied the allegations, calling them baseless and stating that the FIR would be quashed soon.

According to the FIR, Saba Naseem, daughter of Naseem Akhtar from Mirza village, informed ACE that the accused had transferred her property fraudulently by preparing fake documents in connivance with revenue officers and the CEO of Mehria Town. The revenue documents related to the sale, bearing numbers 49495, 48373, and 47711, were allegedly forged. She further stated that she never made any deal regarding the sale of her property.

Those booked by ACE include Tehsildar Attock Chaudhry Rizwan, former Tehsildar Attock Allah Bux Jaspal, Patwari Sajid Mehmood, CEO Mehria Town Attock Malik Javed Akhtar, Syed Roman Shafiq, Saira Naseem, Imran Khan, Taimoor Safdar, Abid Zubair, Muhammad Iqbal, and Faisal Khan.

The complainant had also implicated the involvement of the Assistant Commissioner of Attock, but the FIR did not include the official’s name. This journalist attempted to contact the in-charge of ACE for comments but received no response.