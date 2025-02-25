Afghanistan, England set for must-win Champions Trophy clash at Gaddafi Stadium

Afghanistan and England are set to face off in a high-stakes encounter in the 8th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the revamped on Wednesday (February 26). The match serves as a virtual knockout, with both teams battling for a place in the semi-finals.

Both sides have been rigorously preparing for the crucial showdown, aiming to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Earlier in the day, the match between South Africa and Australia was postponed due to rain. Meanwhile, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi praised former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan as a "legend," expressing his eagerness to learn from him. Shahidi also remained optimistic about Afghanistan’s chances, believing that the Lahore pitch would favor their spinners more than the conditions in Karachi.

With India and New Zealand having already secured their spots in the semi-finals, Bangladesh and host nation Pakistan have been eliminated from the tournament.