Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates three-day Sports Festival in Narowal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, inaugurated the three-day Sports Festival organized by the University of Narowal at Narowal Sports City. Addressing students at the event, he expressed his delight over the university’s initiative to promote sports in the region.

He emphasized that Narowal Sports City was designed to provide modern training facilities for young athletes. However, he criticized former Prime Minister Imran Khan for halting its progress, stating that he was imprisoned for two and a half months in retaliation for developing the project. He further claimed that funds for the project were blocked for five years, causing the remaining work—initially estimated at PKR 800 million—to escalate to PKR 2.25 billion, which taxpayers would now have to bear.

Despite these challenges, Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed his commitment to completing the project this year, envisioning it as Pakistan’s premier sports hub where future athletes like Arshad Nadeem could be nurtured. He expressed hope that not only local players but national and international teams would soon compete at the facility.

The minister highlighted the government’s focus on education, digital skills, and sports development, aiming to steer youth towards a positive and progressive future rather than negativity and hatred. Under the Uraan Pakistan initiative, he said, Pakistan is investing in sports, establishing sports academies, hosting national competitions, and fostering young talent to compete at Olympics, Asian Games, and global events.

The University of Narowal’s Sports Festival features competitions in 25 different sports, with participation from 6,000 students from the university as well as students from educational institutions across Narowal. The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Meritorious Professor Dr. Muhammad Younas Rana, Registrar Dr. Muhammad Haseeb Sarwar, faculty members, students, and notable political and social figures.