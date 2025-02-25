Tuesday, February 25, 2025
AIOU inaugurates digital print production facility  

Monitoring Report
February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has inaugurated a digital print production facility and an extension of its print production unit.  

The inauguration ceremony was held on Monday by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Nasir Mahmood. The digitized examination, printing, and mailing of books are being supported by Pakistan Post Foundation. Dr Nasir Mahmood called the initiative a revolutionary step that will ensure transparency in the examination system and streamline the printing and distribution of books.  

The use of modern machinery will accelerate the delivery of educational materials to students. The Vice-Chancellor emphasized that AIOU’s primary objective is to provide students with quality educational resources, enhancing the learning process. The university aims to offer state-of-the-art facilities to help students achieve better academic results.  

Managing Director of Pakistan Post Foundation Abdur Razzaq was also present, while AIOU Print Manager Dr Sarmad Iqbal briefed the Vice-Chancellor on all stages of machinery design, plate-making, printing, and binding.  

The digitized examination system will enable faster, more transparent, secure, and accurate results processing. With barcodes and serial numbers on exam sheets, tasks that previously took days will now be completed in minutes using machine learning software. The automated preparation and verification of results will be more effective, significantly reducing cheating and modernizing the examination process.

