ANF seizes 169kg drugs, arrests 15 suspects

Rawalpindi - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), while conducting 11 operations across the country, recovered over 169 kg of drugs worth over Rs 90 million and arrested 15 suspects, including a Nigerian, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

In Jatial, Gilgit, 1000 grams of hashish were recovered from a vehicle, and two suspects were arrested. The arrested individuals confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions. In another operation, 12 kg of hashish was recovered from the bag of an accused near Gangal East, Islamabad.

A parcel containing 950 grams of ice was seized at a courier office near Chandni Chowk, Rawalpindi, while 19 kg of ice was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Sialkot on GT Road. A separate operation near Samundari Motorway Interchange led to the recovery of 30 kg of hashish, 14.4 kg of opium, and 10 kg of ice from a vehicle, with three suspects arrested.

In Faisalabad’s Maridwala Rajana area, 33.6 kg of hashish, 12 kg of opium, and 10 kg of ice were seized from a vehicle, and three suspects were taken into custody. A Nigerian resident was arrested at Lahore International Airport with 605 grams of cocaine. Meanwhile, 3 kg of ice was recovered from a vehicle stopped near Tonmi Mor, DG Khan, leading to the arrest of two suspects. Additionally, 12 kg of hashish was seized from a suspect near Fateh Chowk, Hyderabad.

Further operations resulted in the recovery of 200 grams of hashish from a suspect in DI Khan and 20,000 intoxicated tablets along with 600 grams of weed from an abandoned motorcycle in a non-inhabited area of Gwadar. Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and investigations are ongoing.