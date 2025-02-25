Tuesday, February 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ANF seizes 169kg drugs, arrests 15 suspects

Monitoring Report
February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), while conducting 11 operations across the country, recovered over 169 kg of drugs worth over Rs 90 million and arrested 15 suspects, including a Nigerian, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.  

In Jatial, Gilgit, 1000 grams of hashish were recovered from a vehicle, and two suspects were arrested. The arrested individuals confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions. In another operation, 12 kg of hashish was recovered from the bag of an accused near Gangal East, Islamabad.  

A parcel containing 950 grams of ice was seized at a courier office near Chandni Chowk, Rawalpindi, while 19 kg of ice was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Sialkot on GT Road. A separate operation near Samundari Motorway Interchange led to the recovery of 30 kg of hashish, 14.4 kg of opium, and 10 kg of ice from a vehicle, with three suspects arrested.  

UN Security Council adopts resolution urging 'swift end' to Ukraine-Russia conflict

In Faisalabad’s Maridwala Rajana area, 33.6 kg of hashish, 12 kg of opium, and 10 kg of ice were seized from a vehicle, and three suspects were taken into custody. A Nigerian resident was arrested at Lahore International Airport with 605 grams of cocaine. Meanwhile, 3 kg of ice was recovered from a vehicle stopped near Tonmi Mor, DG Khan, leading to the arrest of two suspects. Additionally, 12 kg of hashish was seized from a suspect near Fateh Chowk, Hyderabad.  

Further operations resulted in the recovery of 200 grams of hashish from a suspect in DI Khan and 20,000 intoxicated tablets along with 600 grams of weed from an abandoned motorcycle in a non-inhabited area of Gwadar. Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and investigations are ongoing.

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1740466262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025