Australia-South Africa clash abandoned

The highly awaited match between Australia and was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The match was scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm, with the toss set for 1:30 pm, but continuous rainfall prevented any play. Match officials delayed the start in hopes of improved conditions, but with no respite from the downpour, the game was eventually called off.

As a result, both teams were awarded one point each, placing and Australia at the top of Group B with three points apiece.

The persistent rain in Rawalpindi has sparked concerns over the scheduling of upcoming matches, with weather forecasts predicting further showers in the coming days.

This is the first match of the tournament to be abandoned due to weather, adding an unpredictable twist to the competition as teams battle for a place in the knockout stages.