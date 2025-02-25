Azerbaijan finalises $2b investment in mutually beneficial projects in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz, President Ilham Aliyev discuss plans to boost trade, investment Azerbaijan president says we received concrete projects from Pakistan PM says this will be first quantum jump in Pak-Azerbaijan relations.

BAKU - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Monday while finalising the matters on Baku’s $2 billion investment in Pakistan agreed to expand bilateral trade volume and promote joint defence production.

This was agreed during a meeting between the two leaders in Baku. On the occasion, the two leaders also witnessed the signing of an amendment agreement for the Sale and Purchase of LNG cargoes related to Master LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement.

The two sides also signed an agreement between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited for collaboration in Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline Project.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , in a joint press conference with the President of Azerbaijan, assured that he himself would oversee the investment and mutual cooperation projects in the sectors where Azerbaijan was investing, ensuring that there would be no disruption in the pace and effectiveness of these efforts. “I am happy to share that we also had extensive discussions regarding finalising the portfolio of Azerbaijan investments worth US$2 billion in mutually beneficial projects in Pakistan and I look forward to my dear brother, President Aliyev visiting Pakistan in April this year to sign historic agreements involving this investment,” the prime minister said in a social media post on X.

Addressing the joint press stakeout, the prime minister said US$2 billion investment in Pakistan announced by the President Aliyev will bring dividends to both countries.

“ This will be the first quantum jump in our trade and investment relations and will be a huge reflection of our fraternal ties,” the prime minister said adding that “Our business, trade, and investment ties were not reflecting the true strength of our relations but today we have achieved that target and in a months’ time we will celebrate this great decision into action”.

President Aliyev regretted that the bilateral trade turnover was only several tens of millions of US dollars and that is needed to be increased.

“I think we have the way how to do it”, he said adding that “ We received concrete projects from Pakistan and Azerbaijani representatives are evaluating them, today we put ambitious and realistic targets to finalise all the discussions within one month and by the beginning of April, the documents will be prepared for signing”. The President of Azerbaijan emphasised that these projects covered infrastructure development areas as well as energy, economic, mining and others. He said during his meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif, they discussed important issues, and reaffirmed resolve to continue to support each other on all issues of international relations. He said they also discussed numerous issues of current international development and cooperation in defence area including defence industry.

“Azerbaijan has already acquired defence equipment from Pakistan and we are satisfied with the quality of this equipment and we will continue to do to it. At the same time, he said, they also discussed opportunity of joint manufacturing in defence industrial items, which will be another important sector of bilateral cooperation. As regards connectivity and transportation sectors, he said that the people to people contacts had also been developed successfully between the two countries. “With regular airlines connection, the number will grow and we will see more regular interactions between the two countries.”