Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Azerbaijan President hints at Pakistan visit in April

February 25, 2025
BAKU  -  President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Monday expressed his willingness to visit Islamabad this April to formalize agreements for $2 billion worth of investment projects in Pakistan. The intention was conveyed during a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Azerbaijan in Baku. The visit of the prime minister, undertaken at the invitation of the President of Azerbaijan, underscores the deep-rooted, historic and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. Upon arrival at the Zugulba Palace, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was warmly received by President Ilham Aliyev. A smartly turned out contingent of Azerbaijan armed forces presented a guard of honour to the Prime Minister. Both the leaders had tête-à-tête meeting and reiterated the commitment to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. Both leaders reaffirmed the strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed satisfaction on the joint efforts to further strengthen the close and fraternal ties. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted with deep appreciation President Ilham Aliyev’s announcement of US$ 2 billion Azerbaijan’s investment in Pakistan during his July 2024 visit to Pakistan and discussed  potential projects that are ready for investment.

Road restoration ordered for improved traffic management

