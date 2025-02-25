British Council conference explores English assessment in South Asia

ISLAMABAD - The British Council’s flagship conference, New Directions South Asia 2025, debuted in South Asia on February 21, bringing together experts from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan to discuss innovations in English language learning and assessment.

The two-day event opened with a ceremony featuring senior British Council representatives. Professor Barry O’Sullivan OBE, Director of English Language Research at the British Council, delivered the keynote address on “Technology and Tradition:

The Changing Face of Assessment in English Language Learning Systems.” The conference provided a platform for policymakers, educators, and assessment experts to address the evolving demands of multilingual education systems.

Amanda Ingram, Exams Director Pakistan, British Council, highlighted the significance of hosting the conference in South Asia, stating that it convened regional thought leaders to shape the future of English language assessment. Professor Barry O’Sullivan OBE emphasized the importance of collaborative discussions, underscoring how integrating technology with traditional methods can enhance assessment practices.

The conference, held on February 21-22, featured plenary sessions, panel discussions, and over 30 parallel sessions. Key topics included English for employability, AI-driven education, assessment strategies for young learners, and English in multilingual education. Discussions focused on meeting employers’ needs, implementing AI in language learning, and assessing young learners effectively.

In Pakistan, a smaller New Directions event took place in Islamabad, bringing together representatives from the Higher Education Commission, the telecom sector, the EdTech industry, and British Council partner schools. The event featured in-depth discussions on English language assessment challenges, followed by a Q&A session with Professor Barry O’Sullivan OBE.