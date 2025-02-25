Bus veers off road after driver suffers cardiac arrest

LODHRAN - A passenger bus veered off the road near DHQ Hospital and entered into nearby fields after the driver suffered cardiac arrest. The incident occurred when a bus was going to Bahawalpur from Lodhran. According to initial reports, the driver, identified as Faiz Ahmad (56) s/o Gull Shah resident of Basti Kaneray Gailay Wall, lost control of the vehicle following a sudden heart attack. The bus, carrying 40 to 50 passengers, left the road but came to a halt in the adjacent fields without overturning. Luckily, all passengers in the bus remained safe in the incident. The local people shifted the driver to DHQ Hospital Lodhran.