Tuesday, February 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Business cartelisation in markets causing artificial hike in goods, services prices

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The artificial increase in the price of goods and services in Pakistan, and lack of quality goods, is largely the result of business cartelisation in the markets. Cartels are formed when suppliers in a market coordinate or enter into agreements to fix prices for goods and services and control the supply, all for unjustifiable gains and illicit profit, which is an illegal practice. To ensure the provision of better-quality goods and services at fair prices to consumers, it is essential that all suppliers in the market compete with each other by offering better services and products at better prices, rather than colluding to fix prices. Engaging in agreements or understandings to control prices or supply of goods and services for unjustifiable profits is a serious crime under the Competition Act 2010.

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has called for cooperation from the public in general and the concerned stakeholders in particular to take strict action against such illegal business nexus and cartels and to report any such act. If any individual is aware that a business association or product suppliers have colluded to fix prices or control supply, he is urged to immediately report such information to the CCP. Those who provide information and evidence regarding such illegal cartels will be rewarded with amounts ranging from Rs200,000 to Rs2,000,000. It is important to note that the identity of the informant will remain confidential. This initiative by CCP aims to promote public participation in eliminating illegal business practices. The scheme not only provides a legal avenue but also encourages the public to be part of protecting the country’s economy and their economic rights. The CCP’s mandate is to promote fair competition in the economy, ensuring that every Pakistani has access to quality goods and services at fair prices.

Azerbaijan President hints at Pakistan visit in April

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1740384355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025