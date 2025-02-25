Choked drain in CCB causes concern for residents

Rawalpindi - Residents and motorists are facing difficulties due to a choked drain on Tulsa Road within Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) limits, leading to a foul atmosphere and structural damage to a bridge. The nullah, clogged with garbage and plastic, has slowed water flow, putting pressure on the bridge and creating visible cracks on the road.

The situation is particularly alarming near Lalazar Estate, where water accumulation has damaged the bridge, making it difficult for vehicles to cross. “The situation is dangerous. If someone, especially a child, falls into the drain, it would be nearly impossible to escape the garbage-filled water,” said Ghazanfar Ali, a resident of Raja Akram Colony. Motorists have also expressed frustration over traffic congestion caused by the bridge’s deteriorating condition. “Only one heavy vehicle can pass at a time, creating long queues on both sides. If the bridge is not repaired soon, it could collapse,” said Sikandar Khan, a resident of Dhoke Noor. Nearby residents complain that the nullah has turned into a dumping site, causing persistent foul odors and attracting stray dogs. “The drain is a permanent source of stench. It seems like CCB authorities are using it as a garbage dump,” said Shazia Hussain, a teacher from New Lalazar Estate. She urged authorities to take immediate action, adding that occasional garbage collection efforts have been insufficient. Attempts to contact Malik Azhar Naseem, the local councilor, and a CCB spokesperson for comments were unsuccessful.