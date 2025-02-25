Tuesday, February 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Commissioner for strict implementation of Ramazan price control mechanism

NEWS WIRE
February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Divisional Commissioner Mariyam Khan has directed the district administrations to ensure strict implementation of price control mechanism especially during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, she directed the Deputy Commissioners of all four districts of Faisalabad division to take stern action against profiteers and conduct a comparative price review on fortnight basis.

She said that profiteering during Ramazan would not be tolerated at any cost. Hence, all price control magistrates should remain active in the field and ensure strict compliance to the price control mechanism to provide maximum relief to the masses, she added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza, DO Industries, District Food Controller and others were also present in the meeting whereas Deputy Commissioners of Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Chiniot joined it through video link.

Karachi commissioner sets up complaint cell to prevent illegal profiteering during Ramazan

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1740384355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025