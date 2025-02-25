Commissioner for strict implementation of Ramazan price control mechanism

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Mariyam Khan has directed the district administrations to ensure strict implementation of price control mechanism especially during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, she directed the Deputy Commissioners of all four districts of Faisalabad division to take stern action against profiteers and conduct a comparative price review on fortnight basis.

She said that profiteering during Ramazan would not be tolerated at any cost. Hence, all price control magistrates should remain active in the field and ensure strict compliance to the price control mechanism to provide maximum relief to the masses, she added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza, DO Industries, District Food Controller and others were also present in the meeting whereas Deputy Commissioners of Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Chiniot joined it through video link.