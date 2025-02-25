Court issues arrest warrants of PTI leaders in 2014 dharna case

ISLAMABAD - The lower court on Monday issued arrest warrants for several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including MNA Khurram Shahzad and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, in connection with a 2014 dharna case.

The court also initiated proceedings to declare Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri, the founder of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), a proclaimed offender due to his continued absence despite repeated summons.

While hearing the case, Judicial Magistrate Shahzad Khan issued arrest warrants for PTI leaders and others involved in the 2014 sit-in case, which was filed against Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri. The arrest warrants were issued after the accused failed to appear before the court.

Despite being summoned, Dr Qadri’s persistent absence led the court to begin the process of declaring him a proclaimed offender. The PTI founder has been granted permanent exemption from appearing in related cases. However, the court has decided to proceed with the case against those who remain absent. Two separate cases have been registered against the PTI founder and others at the Secretariat police station.

The court adjourned the hearings until May 5, allowing time for the accused to respond or appear.