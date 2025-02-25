Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for deceased Mustafa Amir in narcotics case

February 25, 2025
KARACHI  -  A Karachi anti-narcotics court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Mustafa Amir, a DHA youth who was murdered in January.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to the police, the  youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

As per details, deceased, Mustafa Amir, was booked in narcotics case in Karachi’s Korangi area in 2024 for attempting to smuggle drugs via courier services.  Mustafa Amir allegedly used the “Taimoor” name for the transaction of drugs via courier service, the details of the FIR revealed.

Anti-narcotics court on Monday after initial hearing ordered to produce the youth, who is already dead, before the court on February 27. The investigating officer is expected to brief the court about the youth murder in the upcoming hearing.

In his confessional statement to police, Armaghan revealed that he drove the car from Khayaban-e-Mohafiz to Dareji. He later set the vehicle on fire while Mustafa was still alive and semi-conscious. The suspect admitted to assaulting the deceased, firing three warning shots with a rifle that did not hit him.

