Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Court upholds arrest warrants for Ali Amin Gandapur in audio leak case

Web Desk
2:17 PM | February 25, 2025
National

 The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has upheld the non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case.

The hearing was conducted by Additional Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar, but Ali Amin Gandapur did not appear before the court.

His lawyer, Raja Zahoor ul Hassan Advocate, appeared on his behalf, while co-accused Asad Farooq attended the hearing and marked his presence. The court maintained Gandapur’s arrest warrants and adjourned the case.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 6. The case against Ali Amin Gandapur is registered at Golra Police Station. 

