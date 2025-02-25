Tuesday, February 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC Jhelum chairs meeting to boost Clean Punjab Program

NEWS WIRE
February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

JHELUM  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhelum, Meesam Abbas chaired a meeting with Assistant Commissioners (AC) of all tehsils in Jhelum to make the Clean Punjab program successful.  According to DC office, the meeting reviewed progress on Clean Punjab, anti-encroachment and beautification of Jhelum city. DC Jhelum directed officials to expedite anti-encroachment operations and debris removal. He emphasized the importance of eliminating waste from every street and neighborhood to address citizen complaints and achieve the program’s goals. The Clean Punjab program, launched by Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aims to provide a clean environment for citizens.  The program includes initiatives such as zero waste work, beautification of cities and anti-encroachment operations. To achieve these goals, DC Jhelum instructed officials to take additional steps to improve beautification in different tehsils.

The meeting demonstrated the district administration’s commitment to making the Clean Punjab program a success in Jhelum.

Karachi commissioner sets up complaint cell to prevent illegal profiteering during Ramazan

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1740384355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025