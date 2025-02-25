DC Jhelum chairs meeting to boost Clean Punjab Program

JHELUM - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhelum, Meesam Abbas chaired a meeting with Assistant Commissioners (AC) of all tehsils in Jhelum to make the Clean Punjab program successful. According to DC office, the meeting reviewed progress on Clean Punjab, anti-encroachment and beautification of Jhelum city. DC Jhelum directed officials to expedite anti-encroachment operations and debris removal. He emphasized the importance of eliminating waste from every street and neighborhood to address citizen complaints and achieve the program’s goals. The Clean Punjab program, launched by Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aims to provide a clean environment for citizens. The program includes initiatives such as zero waste work, beautification of cities and anti-encroachment operations. To achieve these goals, DC Jhelum instructed officials to take additional steps to improve beautification in different tehsils.

The meeting demonstrated the district administration’s commitment to making the Clean Punjab program a success in Jhelum.