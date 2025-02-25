DCC Khanewal discusses development, Ramazan preparations, public safety

Khanewal - The District Coordination Committee (DCC) Khanewal convened under the chairmanship of Convener and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir. The meeting was attended by MNAs Muhammad Khan Daha and Usama Fazal, MPAs Rana Saleem Hanif, Mehr Aamir Hayat Haraj, Rana Babar Hussain, and Chaudhry Zia-ur-Rehman, along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman, District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Khadak, ADCs Khalid Abbas Siyal and Ghulam Mustafa Siyahr, and officers from various departments.

Chairing the session, Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir emphasized that district development efforts align with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision. He called for awareness campaigns against kite flying and begging, timely establishment of Ramadan bazaars and sugar stalls, and a beautification plan for Jahanian’s intersections.

Parliamentary Secretary for Communication and Works Punjab, Rana Saleem Hanif, stressed the need for improving government institutions, ensuring electricity and gas availability during Sehar and Iftar, accelerating ongoing and proposed development schemes, and addressing sewerage problems. He also suggested requiring shopkeepers to install tough tiles in vacant spaces around their shops and ensuring timely cleaning of village drains.

MNA Muhammad Khan Daha emphasized regular progress reports on developmental improvements, while Mehr Aamir Hayat Haraj urged swift implementation of rural electrification projects and faster execution of schemes in Tulamba Union Council. Rana Babar Hussain commended the uniform branding initiative for urban and rural areas and called for the removal of garbage dumps along major roads.

MNA Usama Fazal highlighted the need for organizing hanging electricity wires, launching new projects in Tulamba and Abdul Hakim, covering sanitation vehicles, designating proper waste dumping points, implementing roadside soil layering for protection, and maintaining high-quality standards in urban revamp projects.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to price control and high-quality execution of development projects. She assured that illegal encroachments would be removed, street markets and parks would be upgraded, and the tender process for road strengthening through soil layering had been completed.

DPO Ismail Khadak reported that the district’s law and order situation remains under control and that road safety measures are being strictly implemented in accordance with the Punjab Chief Minister’s directives.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa Siyahr briefed the meeting on the ongoing progress of government initiatives, ensuring continued focus on public welfare and infrastructure development.

SCHOOL COUNCILS ACTIVATED IN KHANEWAL

The school councils across Khanewal district have been activated to ensure better governance and improve the quality of education.

A meeting regarding the school councils was held in the committee room under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the upcoming matriculation examinations will be made completely transparent. To maintain the integrity of the exams, sensitive examination centers in the district will be equipped with video cameras, she added.

The DC directed that all necessary requirements for the examination centers be shared immediately to ensure smooth operations. She also stressed the need to accelerate work on alumni projects to strengthen the education sector.

She reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to improving the management of educational institutions, ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to enhance the learning environment. The Deputy Commissioner reiterated that the government is dedicated to providing the best facilities for students and teachers alike.

These initiatives are expected to bring significant improvements in the education system of Khanewal, ensuring transparency in examinations and better facilities for students, she added.