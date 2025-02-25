Tuesday, February 25, 2025
DPO holds open court

February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

GUJRAT  -  District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Mustansar Atta Bajwa held an open court at Muhammad Deen Marriage Hall in the jurisdiction of Police Station A Division to hear public grievances and ensure their prompt resolution.

During the session, the DPO attentively listened to the concerns of the attendees and issued on-the-spot directives to the relevant officers for immediate action. He emphasized that providing justice at the doorstep of citizens is among his top priorities and that the police are committed to resolving public issues efficiently.

The open court initiative aims to bridge the gap between the police and the public, fostering a more responsive and people-friendly policing system, he added.

