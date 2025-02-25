Tuesday, February 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ecosystem

February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

An ecosystem is a complex network of interactions among living organisms and their physical environment. It includes all the plants, animals, microorganisms, soil, water, and air in a specific area, along with the energy flows and nutrient cycles that sustain life. Ecosystems can be terrestrial (land-based) or aquatic (water-based), ranging from tiny ponds to vast forests.

Food chains and food webs interconnect organisms within an ecosystem. Producers, such as plants and algae, form the base of the food chain by using photosynthesis to convert sunlight into energy. Primary consumers (herbivores) feed on plants, while secondary and tertiary consumers (carnivores) consume other animals. Decomposers, like fungi and bacteria, break down dead organisms, returning nutrients to the soil and maintaining ecological balance.

Each ecosystem operates within a specific environment influenced by abiotic factors such as temperature, water, light, and minerals, which determine the types of organisms that can thrive. The balance of these components is crucial for the health and sustainability of ecosystems.

Karachi commissioner sets up complaint cell to prevent illegal profiteering during Ramazan

However, human activities such as pollution, deforestation, and climate change disrupt ecosystems, altering nutrient cycles, reducing biodiversity, and endangering life on Earth. Healthy ecosystems provide vital services, including clean air and water, food production, climate regulation, and carbon sequestration. Preserving them is essential for the survival of all living beings, including humans.

ZAKIRA M YASEEN,

Kech.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1740384355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025