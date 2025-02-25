Tuesday, February 25, 2025
EFP, PBDN honour firms for disability inclusion efforts

Monitoring Report
February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) and the Pakistan Business and Disability Network (PBDN) held the 2nd Disability Inclusion Excellence Awards in Karachi, recognizing companies for their efforts in integrating people with disabilities into the workforce.  

The event, organized in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), Sightsavers Pakistan, German Cooperation (GIZ), UNICEF, Standard Chartered, and other partners, highlighted exemplary policies promoting workplace inclusivity, according to a press release issued Monday.  Muhammad Feroz Alam, Vice President of EFP, emphasized the broader impact of inclusive workplaces. “By embracing inclusivity, businesses not only fulfill corporate social responsibility goals but also unlock immense potential and innovation within their workforce,” he said. Syed Nazar Ali, Secretary General EFP, stressed the need for equal opportunities, calling it a fundamental pillar of a progressive society.  

Since its inception in 2022, the Disability Inclusion Excellence Award has recognized organizations that go beyond compliance to actively create opportunities for persons with disabilities. The 2023-2024 winners were selected based on their workplace policies, recruitment practices, accessibility initiatives, and long-term commitment to diversity.  

This year, 12 organizations received Diamond awards, 9 Gold, and 9 Silver. The complete list is available on the EFP website. The event concluded with a call for more businesses to adopt inclusive hiring practices and integrate accessibility into corporate strategies.

