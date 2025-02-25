Europe’s Turn

With the victory of German conservatives in the election against the incumbent government of Olaf Scholz and his Social Democrat-Green coalition, Europe has collectively taken a significant turn to the right. No nation across the vast European continent has entirely escaped the rise of right-wing populism. While Friedrich Merz, the conservative leader, has drawn a line between his party and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), they remain on the same side of the political divide.The question, then, is one of degree.

The German election also saw the AfD secure over 20% of the vote—a record high for a party once dismissed as a fringe movement dominated by neo-Nazis and Cold War-era hardliners. Now, the AfD has become a formidable force across Germany, one whose influence can no longer be ignored.

This trend is mirrored in France, where, despite Emmanuel Macron holding onto power, Marine Le Pen’s far-right party made significant gains. A similar pattern can be seen in the United Kingdom, where a much-maligned and compromised Labour government has replaced years of Conservative mismanagement. Even so, far-right sentiment is on the rise, with extremist groups leading race riots and targeting minorities. Italy is now governed by a party with fascist roots, the Netherlands has elected one of Europe’s most virulently Islamophobic leaders, and countries like Denmark, Sweden, Poland, and others are embracing xenophobia, Islamophobia, and anti-immigration rhetoric—an underlying current of racism tying them all together.

With only a few places like Spain and Ireland holding out as bastions of liberalism and compassion, the broader shift across Western Europe is deeply troubling. A continent once defined by its commitment to democracy and inclusion is now veering back toward a dangerous path—one that has, in the past, led to some of the most devastating conflicts in human history.