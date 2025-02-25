Failure to learn from history can lead to further instability: KP CM

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department organized a seminar on the National Finance Commission (NFC) here in Islamabad on Monday, titled “Policy Dialogue on NFC and the Way Forward.”

The event brought together leading economic and financial experts, former finance ministers, representatives from international organizations, parliamentarians, and media personnel from across the country.

Prominent economic experts and former finance ministers in attendance included Shabbar Zaidi, Shaukat Tareen, Ashfaq Ahmad, Qaiser Bengali, Hassan Khawar, Saqib Sherani, Asad Umar, Umar Ayub, Dr Ahmad Zubair, Louay Shabana, Tobias, Muzzammil Aslam, and several others. The participants discussed the need to revise the NFC Award in line with contemporary economic realities and highlighted its current shortcomings.

They emphasised the urgent need for a new NFC Award and underscored the necessity of achieving national consensus for political stability, which is a prerequisite for economic stability. The participants appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s initiative in organizing this timely seminar and hailed it as a crucial step in addressing fiscal concerns.

Addressing the seminar as the chief guest, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur lauded the Finance Department for arranging the event and expressed gratitude to the experts and participants for their engagement.

In his speech, Gandapur stressed that the constitution is a social contract between the state and its people, ensuring their fundamental rights. He lamented that repeated violations of the constitution have gone unpunished, eroding public trust and fostering resentment. Referring to past mistakes, he warned that failure to learn from history could lead to further instability.

Highlighting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s financial grievances, he said that despite the merger of the former tribal areas into the province, a move endorsed by the entire nation—promised commitments remain unfulfilled even after six years. The merger increased the province’s population by 5.7 million (a 3% rise) and expanded its land area by 22,000 square kilometres (3.8%). As a result, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s share in the NFC Award should have increased from 14% to 19.6%, yet the province has not received its due share.

Gandapur stated that the federal government had pledged an annual allocation of Rs100 billion for the accelerated development of the merged districts, amounting to Rs600 billion over six years, but only Rs132 billion has been disbursed so far. Additionally, the province receives only Rs66 billion annually instead of the committed Rs88 billion for operational expenses in these districts. He warned that this neglect by the federal government is fostering distrust among the people of the merged areas.

The Chief Minister highlighted his government’s efforts to generate resources despite financial constraints, saying that the provincial government has increased its revenue by 55%, cleared Rs75 billion in outstanding dues from the previous administration, and established Pakistan’s first Debt Management Fund, initially allocating Rs30 billion with plans to raise it to Rs150 billion.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the delayed NFC Award, Gandapur criticized the federal government for avoiding its constitutional responsibility. He warned that if a new NFC Award is not announced by April, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take decisive action in May. Touching upon the role of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the war against terrorism, Gandapur remarked that while the province continues to bear the brunt of terrorism, its contributions ensure the safety of the rest of the country. He lamented that instead of receiving due recognition, the province faces injustices.

On environmental matters, he pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa houses 45% of the country’s forests, acting as a major carbon sink. The government spends Rs330 billion annually on forest conservation and has invested Rs650 billion in afforestation efforts. He advocated for an NFC allocation for environmental conservation, as is the case in India.

The chief minister also highlighted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s role in energy production, arguing that despite producing cheap electricity and gas, the province is forced to buy them at higher rates. He criticized the federal government for withholding Rs. 2 trillion in net hydel profits owed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and vowed that not a single rupee would be waived, as it belongs to the people of the province.

Gandapur reaffirmed his commitment to securing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s constitutional rights, and declared that his government would fight for them at every level.

If these rights are not granted, the provincial government would take the matter to the Supreme Court, for which a legal case has already been prepared. He appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to ensure a prompt and fair verdict once the case is filed, so that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receive their rightful share.

Concluding his address, Gandapur delivered a strong message, declaring that while he has endured political persecution, he will not tolerate any compromise on the province’s rights. He urged the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be ready for a struggle, promising to lead them personally, and warned that the responsibility for any kind of loss resulting from forceful suppression would lie with those in power.