FG and Olympia/AZB record victories in President of Pakistan Polo Cup

LAHORE - FG Polo and Olympia/AZB registered victories in the Sarsabz 4th President of Pakistan Polo Cup – National Open Polo Championship 2025, organized by Jinnah Polo Fields.

The high-goal season’s premier event, sponsored by Fatima Group, is in full swing at Jinnah Polo Fields. Among the distinguished attendees were Sarsabz Pakistan Director Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Club Secretary Major Ali Taimoor (Retd), players, and a large number of families and polo enthusiasts.

In the first match of the day, Olympia/AZB edged out HN with a narrow 5-4 victory in a closely contested battle. Abdul Rehman Monnoo led the charge with two goals, while Ahmed Zubair Butt, Luis Manuel Aguirre, and Novillo Astrada scored one goal each. For HN, Hamza Mawaz Khan netted three goals, and Haider Naseem added one.

The second match witnessed a dramatic finish as FG Polo sealed a 9-8 sudden-death victory over DS Polo in the sixth chukker, securing a spot in the main final of the National Open Polo Championship. Raul Laplacette was the standout performer for FG Polo, smashing in five fabulous goals, while Nicolas Ruiz and Raja Mikael Sami contributed two each. DS’s LaoAbelenda hammered five goals, and Max Charlton netted three in a valiant effort.